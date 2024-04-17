How to watch Arizona Coyotes' potential last game before rumored move to Utah

Rumors of the Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City seem set in stone after players were reportedly told the team was moving after this season last week.

If you're not willing to pay $400 or more for a seat inside Mullett Arena in Tempe, you can bid a likely farewell to the team from the comfort of your couch!

Viewers can watch the Coyotes take on the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night on ABC15 and Scripps' independent station, Arizona 61. The game can be watched on antenna channel 61, DirecTV channel 61, and Cox cable channel 95.

ABC15

For cable customers outside the Phoenix metro area, tune into the following channels: American Entertainment in Flagstaff (Ch. 4), Optimum in Flagstaff (6), Optimum in Bullhead City/Lake Havasu (6), Orbitel in Maricopa (11), Mediacom in Pinal County (13), Sparklight in Prescott (61), Optimum in Sedona (6) and Sparklight in Show Low/Winslow (61).

Dish Network subscribers:

Dish Network has chosen to no longer carry Arizona 61 (KASW), which airs Arizona Coyotes hockey games. This is a Dish decision.

If you are not seeing channel 61 on your television using an antenna, you can rescan your TV set to access the free channels.