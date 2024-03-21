Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season

PHOENIX — Baseball is back and there’s a whole new lineup at Chase Field to get excited about… and we’re not talking about the D-backs roster! More than 30 new food items will debut on Opening Day on Thursday, March 28!
Chase Field Senior Executive Chef, Stephen Tilder, gave a sneak peek on what fans can expect this season.
“A lot of our fan base [ is repeats] and then like you know season ticket holders come back year after year and I love to be able to [show] them something different every time they come in,” said Tilder to ABC15. “Also, you know, it piques the creativity [...], keeps the passion going to change things up.”
What’s the chef’s new favorite item this season?
“On here is the pork belly Nacho, just because it's pork belly and I love pork belly. I love... I'm a heat freak [and] it's not really spicy,” shared Tilder. “You have pickled items on there. So, your sweet, your sour, your savory, your you [have] a little bit of spice pork belly is melt in your mouth. So yeah, just an amazing item.”
Here’s a list of the new food items you’ll find in the concessions throughout the ballpark!
Big Dawgs:
- Arizona Diamondbacks Loaded Fries
- Garlic Parmesan Fries
D-backs BBQ Alley:
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich
- BBQ Brisket Nachos
Bat Flip Burgers:
- Classic Smash
- Green Chile Queso Smash
- Truffled Grilled Cheese Smash
- Copper State/Tilder’s Gyros:
- Copper State Fire Steak
- Hummus and Pita
Churro Dog HQ:
- Churro Sundae Parfait
- Apple Pie Chimichanga [this item debuted during the World Series and will return for the regular season!]
“We have a dessert location now that's going to be 129,” shared Chef Tilder. “[It’s] going to have a bunch of different desserts with frozen yogurt, Apple Pie Chimichanga, Churros Sunday [and] we're going to do a rotating churro dog.”
Taste of Chase:
- XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog
- Millionaire Steak Sandwich
- Korean Pork Belly Nachos
- The Chase Dog (XL Footlong Char Dog)
Four Peaks:
- Loaded Pub Fries
- Pub Pretzel Scoop
- Kilt Lifter Beer Bratwurst
- Latin Fruit Cup with Chamoy and Tajin
- Grilled Chicken Ceasar
- Farmers Market Vegetables with Hummus and Pretzel Twists
Gonzo’s Grill:
- Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries
- Panko Crusted Chicken Tenders and Fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Box
- Panko Crusted Chicken Tender Box
- Deep Fried Pickle Spears
A-ZONA:
- Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
- Barrio Nacho Helmet
- Chicken Quesadilla
Taquería Los D-backs:
- Barbacoa Street Tacos
- Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
Nacho Helmets:
- Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet
- Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet
Carvery Cart:
- Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich
IF YOU GO
- Opening Day is Thursday, March 28. The D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies, the first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. The first 40,000 fans get an ‘NL Champions Rally Towel’ courtesy of Pepsi.
- Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix