Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season

PHOENIX — Baseball is back and there’s a whole new lineup at Chase Field to get excited about… and we’re not talking about the D-backs roster! More than 30 new food items will debut on Opening Day on Thursday, March 28!

Chase Field Senior Executive Chef, Stephen Tilder, gave a sneak peek on what fans can expect this season.

“A lot of our fan base [ is repeats] and then like you know season ticket holders come back year after year and I love to be able to [show] them something different every time they come in,” said Tilder to ABC15. “Also, you know, it piques the creativity [...], keeps the passion going to change things up.”

What’s the chef’s new favorite item this season?

“On here is the pork belly Nacho, just because it's pork belly and I love pork belly. I love... I'm a heat freak [and] it's not really spicy,” shared Tilder. “You have pickled items on there. So, your sweet, your sour, your savory, your you [have] a little bit of spice pork belly is melt in your mouth. So yeah, just an amazing item.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet

Here’s a list of the new food items you’ll find in the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Big Dawgs:



Arizona Diamondbacks Loaded Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

D-backs BBQ Alley:

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Nachos

Bat Flip Burgers:



Classic Smash

Green Chile Queso Smash

Truffled Grilled Cheese Smash

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Classic Smash Burger

Copper State/Tilder’s Gyros:

Copper State Fire Steak

Hummus and Pita

Churro Dog HQ:

Churro Sundae Parfait

Apple Pie Chimichanga [this item debuted during the World Series and will return for the regular season!]

“We have a dessert location now that's going to be 129,” shared Chef Tilder. “[It’s] going to have a bunch of different desserts with frozen yogurt, Apple Pie Chimichanga, Churros Sunday [and] we're going to do a rotating churro dog.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog

Taste of Chase:



XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog

Millionaire Steak Sandwich

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Millionaire Steak Sandwich

Korean Pork Belly Nachos

The Chase Dog (XL Footlong Char Dog)

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Korean Pork Belly Nachos

Four Peaks:



Loaded Pub Fries

Pub Pretzel Scoop

Kilt Lifter Beer Bratwurst

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Pub Pretzel Scoop

Latin Fruit Cup with Chamoy and Tajin

Grilled Chicken Ceasar

Farmers Market Vegetables with Hummus and Pretzel Twists

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Kilt Lifter Beer Bratwurst

Gonzo’s Grill:



Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries

Panko Crusted Chicken Tenders and Fries

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Hot Chicken Tender Box

Fried Chicken Sandwich Box

Panko Crusted Chicken Tender Box

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fried Chicken Sandwich Box

A-ZONA:



Chicken Tinga Street Tacos

Barrio Nacho Helmet

Chicken Quesadilla



Taquería Los D-backs:

Barbacoa Street Tacos

Chicken Tinga Street Tacos

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet

Nacho Helmets:



Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet

Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet

Carvery Cart:

Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich

