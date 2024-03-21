Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season

Take a look at what’s new this baseball season at Chase Field
Posted: 4:38 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Updated: 2024-03-21 20:33:17-04
Baseball is back and there’s a whole new lineup at Chase Field to get excited about… and we’re not talking about the D-backs roster! Chef Tilder gives us the break down on what's new this season.
Diamondbacks unveil more than 30 new food items for the 2024 season at Chase Field in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Baseball is back and there’s a whole new lineup at Chase Field to get excited about… and we’re not talking about the D-backs roster! More than 30 new food items will debut on Opening Day on Thursday, March 28!

Chase Field Senior Executive Chef, Stephen Tilder, gave a sneak peek on what fans can expect this season.

“A lot of our fan base [ is repeats] and then like you know season ticket holders come back year after year and I love to be able to [show] them something different every time they come in,” said Tilder to ABC15. “Also, you know, it piques the creativity [...], keeps the passion going to change things up.”

What’s the chef’s new favorite item this season?

“On here is the pork belly Nacho, just because it's pork belly and I love pork belly. I love... I'm a heat freak [and] it's not really spicy,” shared Tilder. “You have pickled items on there. So, your sweet, your sour, your savory, your you [have] a little bit of spice pork belly is melt in your mouth. So yeah, just an amazing item.”

Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet
Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet

Here’s a list of the new food items you’ll find in the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Big Dawgs:

  • Arizona Diamondbacks Loaded Fries
  • Garlic Parmesan Fries

D-backs BBQ Alley:

  • BBQ Brisket Sandwich
  • BBQ Brisket Nachos

Bat Flip Burgers:

  • Classic Smash
  • Green Chile Queso Smash
  • Truffled Grilled Cheese Smash
Classic Smash Burger
Classic Smash Burger

  • Copper State/Tilder’s Gyros:
  • Copper State Fire Steak
  • Hummus and Pita

Churro Dog HQ:

  • Churro Sundae Parfait
  • Apple Pie Chimichanga [this item debuted during the World Series and will return for the regular season!]

“We have a dessert location now that's going to be 129,” shared Chef Tilder. “[It’s] going to have a bunch of different desserts with frozen yogurt, Apple Pie Chimichanga, Churros Sunday [and] we're going to do a rotating churro dog.”

XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog
XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog

Taste of Chase:

  • XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog
  • Millionaire Steak Sandwich
Millionaire Steak Sandwich
Millionaire Steak Sandwich

  • Korean Pork Belly Nachos
  • The Chase Dog (XL Footlong Char Dog)
Korean Pork Belly Nachos
Korean Pork Belly Nachos

Four Peaks:

  • Loaded Pub Fries
  • Pub Pretzel Scoop
  • Kilt Lifter Beer Bratwurst
Pub Pretzel Scoop
Pub Pretzel Scoop

  • Latin Fruit Cup with Chamoy and Tajin
  • Grilled Chicken Ceasar
  • Farmers Market Vegetables with Hummus and Pretzel Twists
Kilt Lifter Beer Bratwurst
Kilt Lifter Beer Bratwurst

Gonzo’s Grill:

  • Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries
  • Panko Crusted Chicken Tenders and Fries
Hot Chicken Tender Box
Hot Chicken Tender Box

  • Fried Chicken Sandwich Box
  • Panko Crusted Chicken Tender Box
  • Deep Fried Pickle Spears
Fried Chicken Sandwich Box
Fried Chicken Sandwich Box

A-ZONA:

  • Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
  • Barrio Nacho Helmet
  • Chicken Quesadilla

Taquería Los D-backs:

  • Barbacoa Street Tacos
  • Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet
Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet

Nacho Helmets:

  • Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet
  • Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet

Carvery Cart:

  • Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich
Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich
Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich

IF YOU GO

  • Opening Day is Thursday, March 28. The D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies, the first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. The first 40,000 fans get an ‘NL Champions Rally Towel’ courtesy of Pepsi.
  • Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
More Things to Do stories:
Blake Shelton will perform at Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening events

Things To Do

Things to do: Blake Shelton, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and more

Zack Perry
3:17 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown PHXGP

Things To Do

Podcaster Father Mike Schmitz speaking at Downtown Phoenix Sheraton Thursday

abc15.com staff
10:14 AM, Mar 21, 2024
Guy Fieri

Things To Do

Bonfire in Tempe, Arizona to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Nicole Gutierrez
10:06 AM, Mar 21, 2024