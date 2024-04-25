2024 NFL Draft: Here's what to watch for

NFL teams will look to shape the future of their franchises when Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night in downtown Detroit.

Heading into the night, the draft order is determined by reverse order of how all 32 teams finished last season, with the worst teams making their picks earlier in the night and the best teams choosing later. Three teams — the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns — don't currently have a first-round pick this year due to trades they've made in previous years.

Nonetheless, some big college stars are expected to hear their names called early on night one. That includes USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, who is widely projected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, and last year's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU.

However, draft-day trades are not uncommon, and we could see several selection spots trade hands once the clock starts ticking Thursday night. Here's a look at what fans can watch for as their favorite teams look to acquire the players they need to contend for a Super Bowl.

When is the draft?



April 25: 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET (Round 1)

April 26: 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET (Rounds 2 and 3)

April 27: 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET (Rounds 4 through 7)

How to watch

All seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft will air on ABC15.

First-round draft order

(barring any trades)

