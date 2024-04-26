Arizona Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with number four pick in NFL draft

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the number four pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison Jr. had 1,211 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns in 2023 with Ohio State. He had nearly identical numbers in 2022, with 1,263 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

Harrison was the first non-quarterback selected in the draft.

Harrison Jr. has seemed to be the most logical choice for the Cardinals for months leading up to the draft as the top receiving prospect available. The team came into the draft lacking offensive weapons for quarterback Kyler Murray, especially with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown singing with the Kansas City Chiefs over the offseason.

Harrison Jr. is the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, who had 14,580 yards receiving and 128 touchdowns in his 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Round 1 of the draft continues on ABC15 tonight.