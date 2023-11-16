Arizona Coyotes moving to new independent 'Arizona 61' station with Scripps Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Coyotes games will be broadcast on a new independent station – KASW/Arizona 61 – starting Monday, Nov. 20 against the Los Angeles Kings. Scripps Sports and the Coyotes made the move to make the National Hockey League games more accessible to fans.

Now, 64 of the remaining 65 Coyotes games this season, including pregame and postgame shows, will be available on KASW/Arizona 61 over the air on Channel 61, on DirecTV (Channel 61) and Cox cable (Channel 95).

The monthly “Coyotes Insider” show will air on KASW/Arizona 61 and Scripps-owned ABC15 beginning Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m. (ABC15), and again on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 p.m. (KASW/Arizona 61).

“We are so excited to be able to reach more fans than ever before. This is a continued step in the direction of super serving Coyotes Hockey here in the desert, the best fans in the world,” said Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. “We couldn’t be happier to be working together with a great partner like Scripps Sports and continue showing our commitment to make hockey thrive in the desert.”

HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15's independent station Arizona 61

In October, the Coyotes and Scripps Sports announced a multiyear agreement to televise all non-nationally exclusive Coyotes games over the air. The first 17 games were broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV) and the Antenna TV network. Now, 15.2 becomes CWArizona, with programming from Antenna TV and the CW. That will be carried on Channel 6 on Cox.

The Monday night game against the Kings and Wednesday night game against the St. Louis Blues, including pregame and postgame shows, will be simulcast on KASW/Arizona 61 and 15.2 to ease the transition. The games will air at 7 p.m., with pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. and postgame coverage following around 9:30 p.m.

For cable customers outside the Phoenix metro area, here are the channels for KASW/Arizona 61 where Coyotes games can be found: American Entertainment in Flagstaff (Ch. 4), Optimum in Flagstaff (6), Optimum in Bullhead City/Lake Havasu (6), Orbitel in Maricopa (11), Mediacom in Pinal County (13), Sparklight in Prescott (61), Optimum in Sedona (6) and Sparklight in Show Low/Winslow (61).

The website www.Arizona61.com is expected to launch within a week and will have information on KASW/Arizona 61 programming, which will include local news and entertainment and national news from Scripps News.