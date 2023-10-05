HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona

TEMPE, AZ — Are you ready to dive into all of the Arizona Coyotes action when they hit the ice?

The Coyotes 2023-2024 season begins October 13 against the New Jersey Devils!

Viewers can watch Coyotes games on ABC15 channel 15.2. For Cox subscribers, the games will air on channel 95, and for those using Orbitel, the games will air on channel 200.

Check out the Arizona Coyotes’ 2023-2024 season schedule here.

If you are not seeing channel 15.2 on your television using an antenna, you can rescan your TV set to access the free channels.

How to Rescan:

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV:

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you should be able to tune into channel 15.2. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.