Former AZ Cards player Korey Cunningham found dead in his New Jersey home at 28

Cunningham was a seventh-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018
Korey Cunningham becomes latest rookie to start for Cardinals
Posted at 8:41 PM, Apr 26, 2024
CLIFTON, NJ — Korey Cunningham, an offensive lineman who played for three NFL teams during a five-year career, has died. He was 28.

Police said Cunningham was found dead Thursday in his Clifton, New Jersey, home. Officers had gone to the home after a family member reported they could not contact Cunningham.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Cunningham, who played at the University of Cincinnati, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. After one season in Arizona, he then spent parts of two seasons with the New England Patriots.

He joined the New York Giants in 2021, and was with the team for two years.

Cunningham did not play in the NFL in 2023.

