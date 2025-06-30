Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valley teens empowering younger kids with CPR and other life-saving lessons

Life Savers Phoenix brings free CPR, first aid, and emergency training to children across the Valley
While most teens are spending summer break at the pool or on their phones, three Brophy College Prep students are busy teaching life-saving skills to kids who may need them most. Their free program, Life Savers Phoenix, brings CPR, first aid, and emergency training to children across the Valley, including in under-resourced communities like Sunnyslope, where quick thinking can truly save lives.
While most teens are spending summer break at the pool or on their phones, three Brophy College Prep students are busy teaching life-saving skills to kids who may need them most.

Their free program, Life Savers Phoenix, brings CPR, first aid, and emergency training to children across the Valley, including in under-resourced communities like Sunnyslope, where quick thinking can truly save lives.

ABC15's Cameron Polom followed Sahil Bagai, Sanath Seetharam, and Suhaan Sharma as they led a class.

In the video player above, hear from the kids that these teenagers are empowering, and see how this trio is proving that age is no barrier to making a real impact.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

