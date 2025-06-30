Valley teens empowering younger kids with CPR and other life-saving lessons

While most teens are spending summer break at the pool or on their phones, three Brophy College Prep students are busy teaching life-saving skills to kids who may need them most.

Their free program, Life Savers Phoenix, brings CPR, first aid, and emergency training to children across the Valley, including in under-resourced communities like Sunnyslope, where quick thinking can truly save lives.

ABC15's Cameron Polom followed Sahil Bagai, Sanath Seetharam, and Suhaan Sharma as they led a class.

In the video player above, hear from the kids that these teenagers are empowering, and see how this trio is proving that age is no barrier to making a real impact.