How to buy Arizona Coyotes tickets, what to know if you're headed to Mullett Arena

The Arizona Coyotes are off to an exciting start to the 2023-2024 season!
Ryan Sun/AP
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi controls the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 15:10:43-04

If you're looking to watch this season's action in person, here's what you need to know.

Tickets are available online here, and depending on the game, can start at around $80. Remember, every seat is up close to the action on the ice at Mullet Arena!

Whether it's your first time at Mullett Arena, or you are a diehard Coyotes fan, there are plenty of food options you will find at the stadium this year.

Among the eateries to choose from are Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, and Venezia's New York-style Pizzeria.

Can't make it to the game? No worries! You can watch the game for free over-the-air on channel 15.2; channel 95 on Cox; and Orbital channel 200.

RELATED: ABC15 Arizona, in association with Scripps Sports, is the new official broadcast partner of the Arizona Coyotes!

The Coyotes also have several giveaways and promotional nights throughout the season!

On March 22, all fans will receive an Arizona Coyotes basketball jersey before the team's game against Seattle! There will also be promotions for celebrating Black history, teachers, a 90s rewind night, and "hockey fights cancer night" among others!

See the full promotional schedule here.

Parking for Coyotes games starts at about $30 at the Packard garages just north and south of Mullett Arena. Click here for more directions and parking info.

