How to buy Arizona Coyotes tickets, what to know if you're headed to Mullett Arena

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes are off to an exciting start to the 2023-2024 season!

If you're looking to watch this season's action in person, here's what you need to know.

Tickets are available online here, and depending on the game, can start at around $80. Remember, every seat is up close to the action on the ice at Mullet Arena!

Whether it's your first time at Mullett Arena, or you are a diehard Coyotes fan, there are plenty of food options you will find at the stadium this year.

Among the eateries to choose from are Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, and Venezia's New York-style Pizzeria.

Can't make it to the game? No worries! You can watch the game for free over-the-air on channel 15.2; channel 95 on Cox; and Orbital channel 200.

RELATED: ABC15 Arizona, in association with Scripps Sports, is the new official broadcast partner of the Arizona Coyotes!

The Coyotes also have several giveaways and promotional nights throughout the season!

On March 22, all fans will receive an Arizona Coyotes basketball jersey before the team's game against Seattle! There will also be promotions for celebrating Black history, teachers, a 90s rewind night, and "hockey fights cancer night" among others!

See the full promotional schedule here.

Parking for Coyotes games starts at about $30 at the Packard garages just north and south of Mullett Arena. Click here for more directions and parking info.