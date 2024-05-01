Watch Now
D-backs game delayed after bee hive forms behind home plate

The first pitch is set for 8:35 p.m.
Bee hive at chase field
Posted at 7:11 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 23:26:45-04

PHOENIX — Tonight's Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game was delayed after a bee colony formed on the net behind home plate Tuesday night.

The game was set to begin at 6:40 p.m.

The roof at Chase Field is open for Tuesday night's game.

The Diamondbacks announced the game is now scheduled to begin at 8:35 p.m.

