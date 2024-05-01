D-backs game delayed after bee hive forms behind home plate

PHOENIX — Tonight's Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game was delayed after a bee colony formed on the net behind home plate Tuesday night.

The game was set to begin at 6:40 p.m.

I CAN BEE YOUR HERO BABY. pic.twitter.com/1wkMHbdc5u — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

The roof at Chase Field is open for Tuesday night's game.

The Diamondbacks announced the game is now scheduled to begin at 8:35 p.m.

Statement from the Arizona Diamondbacks. pic.twitter.com/Yx6kxYoilr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

