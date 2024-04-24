Savannah Bananas baseball team playing in Mesa this week

PEORIA, AZ — The Savannah Bananas are back!

The team is known for its fun circus-like antics — and the internet goes crazy for them!

The Bananas say about themselves: "We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be."

Last year, the viral baseball team announced its Banana Ball World Tour, complete with two multi-day stops in Arizona.

The Bananas played at Peoria Sports Complex in February and they are back in the Valley again to play at Sloan Park in Mesa from April 25-27, 2024.

All events will be against The Party Animals and each event begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets were available through a lottery months ahead of the event. Those who got a chance to purchase tickets were picked through a “random drawing.”

Banana Week: Themed fun around Mesa

Even if you didn't get tickets to see the Bananas this time around, you can celebrate with themed treats and events around the city this week, which has been dubbed "Banana Week."

AZ Goat Yoga is offering special themed stickers at its events, The Organic Bean Cafe has banana coffee, Hope’s Frybread has banana Nutella fry bread and more.

See a list of specials and fun for the whole family around Mesa here.