GLENDALE, AZ — A 49-year-old man accused of carjacking an elderly man during a dangerous pursuit through Peoria appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set his bond at $100,000, though he remains locked up due to a probation violation.

Daniel Sanchez could face up to 10 different charges stemming from Tuesday's incident, which began in Glendale and escalated into a carjacking spree across Peoria.

Peoria police say their Real-Time Crime Center received an alert from Glendale police about a hit-and-run driver entering the city near 99th and Northern avenues. Investigators say Sanchez drove into oncoming lanes, nearly striking multiple vehicles, before stopping near 91st Avenue and Northern Avenue.

According to police, Sanchez attempted to carjack several vehicles before forcing an elderly man from his car in a Discount Tire parking lot.

RELATED: Carjacking and police pursuit results in crash near Loop 101 and Bell Road

ABC 15 obtained exclusive viewer video showing the moment Sanchez allegedly forced the man from his vehicle and nearly struck a responding officer as he drove away.

Police say officers found a large quantity of a white crystal-like substance in the vehicle Sanchez abandoned before the carjacking. Officers then pursued Sanchez onto the northbound Loop 101, where a Grappler device was deployed between the Bell Road and Union Hills Drive exits. Sanchez swerved in an attempt to avoid the device, causing his car to strike a median wall and flip onto its side.

Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer William Kennedy said the department's technology was critical to the safe outcome.

"Having the real-time crime center, that technology, as well as the air unit to be able to safely call out that pursuit and update officers who are coming in, it definitely helped save lives," Kennedy said.

Sanchez was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The elderly carjacking victim was not hurt.

At Wednesday's initial appearance, the judge addressed the most serious charge against Sanchez.

"In the new case, it was alleged you had dangerous drugs in your possession for sale, which is a Class 2 felony," the judge said.

The court also addressed Sanchez's bond.

"Based on the lethality and the weight of the evidence, the state's recommendation was accepted, and so your bond is set at $100,000. You would have an electronic monitoring device if you're able to post that bond going forward," the judge said.

Sanchez cannot be released even if bond is posted. He was already on probation at the time of Tuesday's incident, triggering a violation.

The judge told Sanchez he was most likely to receive a period of incarceration on the violation and cannot be released until a probation hearing on Dec. 2.

His 10 recommended charges include carjacking, attempted carjacking, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to sell, possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, drug paraphernalia possession, and obstructing a public highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Glendale Police, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted at the scene.

Sanchez's next hearing on the new criminal case is Dec. 3. Both hearings are set for 8:30 a.m. in downtown Phoenix.

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