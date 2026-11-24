PEORIA, AZ — A hit-and-run crash in Glendale set off a pursuit that ended with a driver flipping his vehicle onto its side and being taken into custody in Peoria.

On Tuesday morning, a real-time crime center received a call from Glendale police alerting them to a hit-and-run crash near 99th Avenue and Northern avenues. Officials say the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, heading toward Peoria.

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Peoria PD provide information on carjacking, police pursuit

Patrol officers and an air unit in Peoria were alerted and headed in that direction.

Peoria PD says the vehicle was spotted driving in oncoming lanes of traffic in an unsafe manner, nearly striking other vehicles. When the vehicle entered the area of 91st Avenue and Northern Avenue, the air unit began following it.

The driver, identified as a man, exited the vehicle and attempted to carjack a car at the intersection, but was unsuccessful. He fled to a nearby gas station and attempted to carjack another vehicle, again without success.

He then fled to a nearby Discount Tire store, where he carjacked a vehicle from an elderly man. Officers arrived on the scene as the suspect fled northbound on 91st Avenue toward Loop 101 northbound.

Peoria police pursued the vehicle up 91st Avenue to Loop 101. Officers used a grappling device on the vehicle. The driver attempted to swerve away but flipped onto its side.

The man was taken into custody and suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

No other details have been provided. The investigation remains ongoing.