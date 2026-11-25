TEMPE, AZ — A former Tempe Union High School District surveillance officer now faces 41 felony voyeurism charges after prosecutors refiled the case against him to include 33 additional alleged victims.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Antony Cruz on 41 counts of voyeurism, all Class 5 felonies, on Nov. 18, according to newly obtained court records.

The indictment alleges the offenses happened between July 16 and Aug. 21 and accuses Cruz of knowingly invading the privacy of 41 people without their knowledge for the purpose of sexual stimulation.

An arrest warrant filed with the new case describes it as a refiling of the original case, in which Cruz faced eight counts. The warrant says the new case adds 33 alleged victims and that most of the victims are minors.

A judge on Wednesday affirmed Cruz's $100,000 cash-only bond. If he posts bond, Cruz must be placed on electronic monitoring before he can be released from jail and will be subject to Pretrial Services supervision and a curfew.

The new indictment marks the latest update of an investigation ABC15 has followed since Cruz's arrest in August.

Tempe police initially arrested Cruz on seven voyeurism charges after a district security supervisor reported apparent misuse of surveillance video. Investigators said an audit of Cruz's video activity led to the investigation. He was later indicted on eight counts.

Police have accused Cruz of downloading surveillance footage showing female students in "various states of undress" inside a dance room at Corona del Sol High School that was being used as a makeshift locker room. ABC15 previously reported that an audit showed Cruz allegedly also accessed videos from an IP address investigators believed was his residence.

Tempe Union High School District has said the dance room was never approved as a changing area. The district said the camera was installed in 2024 for safety and security because the room has an exterior entrance. The camera was later turned off and covered.

ABC15 previously reported the investigation had expanded substantially beyond the original case. In October, Tempe police submitted 98 additional recommended voyeurism counts and two recommended bestiality counts for county prosecutors to review. At the time, police said they had identified 38 potential victims.

Police said the two recommended bestiality charges were unrelated to the school and were discovered through other evidence. The 41-count indictment does not include a bestiality charge.

Personnel records previously obtained by ABC15 showed Cruz was hired as a security officer at Marcos de Niza High School in 2022 and later worked security assignments at Desert Vista, Mountain Pointe, McClintock and Corona del Sol high schools. He became a districtwide surveillance officer in July 2026.

The investigation has prompted repeated calls from parents for greater transparency and an independent review of the district's camera policies. Parents have questioned how a camera remained active in a room where students were changing, who had access to the footage and why families were not informed about the camera.

Cruz previously pleaded not guilty in the original eight-count case.

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