TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe on Monday hosted an emergency resource fair at University Presbyterian Church with a goal of connecting unsheltered families with crucial resources.

Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA), Community Bridges, Inc., as well as the city's HOPE Homeless Outreach and CARE 7 teams met with families at the fair. The city said about 35 families were assisted.

Bob Branstetter, Director of Development for TCAA, used to be unhoused himself.

"As somebody who's been in this situation in my past: everybody's journey is different," Branstetter said. "The nonprofit community is so interconnected to resources. Like, [TCAA] may not be the ultimate resource for somebody, but we know somebody who is."

Families marched to city hall on Nov. 5, asking city leaders to request state funds to pay for 30 days of rooms, food and basic necessities. Many have been staying in motel rooms paid for by the nonprofit AZ Hugs, which continuously requests community donations to cover the bill.

Councilmember Bobby Nichols visited the families a few days before the march and acknowledged the work AZ Hugs is doing to shelter families on a night-to-night basis. He said the crisis reaches far beyond Tempe and that many of the families came from out of town.

"This is a regional issue and a nationwide issue," Nichols said. "A lot of these families came from Phoenix. Some came from Mesa. We know that there are some from as far away as Yuma and New Mexico."

Nichols credited the state for allocating $16 million for homelessness grants last month but said "the scope and scale of the problem ultimately are going to require more in the long run."

Councilmember Brooke St. George said every shelter in Tempe is full.

"The problem is that the need is greater than the capacity right now in the state of Arizona," St. George said. "Until we can change laws at the state level, what can we do right now to help these families that are in need?" St. George said.

The city's answer, for now, is this fair, connecting families with resources and programs that can do more than offer a night under a roof.

"I always tell people I want to plant the seed," Branstetter said. "If somewhere down the road, the light bulb goes off--we want to make sure that they know that we're here to support, and I think that's the important thing of this. They may not be ready today, but 6 months or a year from now they absolutely could be."

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