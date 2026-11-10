Bashas' location in Tempe set to close at the end of November following four decades of operation

TEMPE, AZ — A Bashas' grocery store that has served Tempe shoppers for decades is set to close at the end of November, leaving longtime customers at the location at Warner Road and McClintock Drive disappointed to see it go.

Bashas' told ABC15 it has been proud to serve the neighborhood since 1986. But with the lease up for renewal, along with "careful review" of the store's performance and economic factors, the company decided not to renew the lease. There's not yet a firm date for closure, but the company said it expects to shut down the location by the end of the month.

The company said it is working to place as many employees as possible at nearby locations.

One customer, Ed Healy, said he has shopped at the store for three decades and was surprised to hear the plans.

"It's always been a great store to go to," Healy said. "It's always been very friendly service. Many of the [employees] have been here for years."

This isn't the first Bashas' to close in the Valley. Raley's acquired the Arizona-founded chain, along with AJ's Fine Foods and Food City, in December 2021. One recent Bashas' closure was the location in Chandler, near the historic water tower, which has now been demolished.

Traditional grocers are being far outpaced by larger competitors when it comes to sales growth. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service in August reported that food sales at warehouse clubs and supercenters, adjusted for inflation, increased from $69 billion to $289 billion between 1997 and 2025--a surge of 317.1%. Grocery store sales rose 15.7% in that time, from an inflation-adjusted $533 billion to $617 billion.

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