2 drivers killed in wrong-way collision on State Route 202 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (KNXV) -- Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way collision on a Tempe highway early Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at around 12:40 a.m. on eastbound State Route 202 at Scottsdale Road.

Details on what led to the two-vehicle collision were not immediately released, but DPS officials confirmed both drivers died at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.