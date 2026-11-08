Man arrested in connection with bonfire explosion that injured multiple people

A man has been arrested in connection with a bonfire explosion that injured a young woman.

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On October 30, around 10:30 a.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and North New River Road regarding a report of a person who sustained facial injuries following an explosion near a bonfire.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from significant facial injuries. Several other people at the scene were treated for minor injuries.

Police say a large group of juveniles and young adults gathered around a bonfire near West Saddle Mountain Road and North New River when someone allegedly threw an object into the fire.

About three to five minutes later, the object exploded, causing the victim's injuries and minor injuries to others.

Through evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old Samuel Schnee as the suspect.

On November 6, Schnee was located and taken into custody by Phoenix Police officers without incident.

He faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.