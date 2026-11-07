Deputies searching for missing infant last seen leaving hospital with mother

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an infant child who was last seen leaving Banner Boswell Medical Center with his mother, 37-year-old Crystal Miller.

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Benjamin Miller, a two-week-old infant, was reported missing after his mother left the medical center with him on November 3.

Prior to Benjamin's birth, his mother reported drug usage.

Following his birth on October 25, the Department of Child Safety (DCS) implemented a present danger safety plan.

DCS contacted Crystal in an attempt to take temporary custody of Benjamin and refused. She then fled from the medical center in an unknown direction.

Police say Benjamin's whereabouts are currently unknown. Police consider him to be at "substantial risk of harm."

His mother's reported circumstances, including homelessness and lack of employment, further heighten concerns for the infant's safety.