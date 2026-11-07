Multi-car crash closes Eastbound Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue, police say

SURPRISE, AZ — A multi-car crash has closed eastbound Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Police say that just before 6 p.m, officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash.

One person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Eastbound Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue will continue to remain closed while medical crews tend to those involved and while crews clear the roadway.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Drivers should expect delays.

The westbound lanes are not affected.