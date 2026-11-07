2 killed in Mesa crash involving school bus; no students aboard

MESA, AZ — A crash involving a school bus has killed two people Friday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police say that at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near East Coutner Avenue and South 80th Street involving a school bus and a car.

The two occupants in the car sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

There were no students abroad the bus at the time of the crash.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Westbound lanes of Southern Avenue are currently closed at Hawes Road and will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.