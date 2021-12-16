Bashas’ acquisition closes, family members stay in leadership roles

PHOENIX — The acquisition of longtime Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ by Sacramento-based Raley’s has been completed.

The deal, which was first announced in October, consists of Raley’s buying Bashas' and all its related brands – including AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’ Diné Market, Bashas’, Food City and Eddie’s Country Store. Raley’s said it is committed to preserving and enhancing all these brands and stores.

Both privately held companies chose not to publicly reveal the price of the acquisition.

In October, Edward “Trey” Basha told the Business Journal the acquisition will allow both smaller grocery chains to gain more buying power, helping them compete with larger national and international brands.

