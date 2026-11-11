Disturbing discovery in home of man accused of kidnapping and sex assault in Tempe, investigators say

TEMPE, AZ — As a man faces four felony charges in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault during the early hours of Halloween in Tempe, new court documents reveal how investigators tracked him down and what they found inside his home.

Mach Kim, 46, was arrested November 5 in Scottsdale on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, sexual abuse and sexual assault.

According to newly released court documents, the victim told police she was walking home from a party in the area of Eighth Street and Dorsey Lane in Tempe when a man pulled up next to her in a vehicle, aimed a black pistol at her and told her to get in or he'd shoot her.

She said the man made her wear a sleep mask, drove to a dark area and sexually assaulted her. He then took her underwear, keys and phone and left her near McClintock and University Drives, where she asked someone to contact police.

Officers later found her phone and keys nearby. Investigators pinpointed Kim's truck through the victim's location data and cameras along the route, according to court documents.

Investigators said DNA from a sexual assault kit matched a DNA sample lifted from a Wendy's cup they watched Kim discard as they surveilled him.

Court documents also say his driver's license photo resembles a police sketch the woman helped draw.

Police obtained search warrants after arresting Kim and found 13 pairs of women's underwear in his home, seven of them labeled with names and dates on sticky notes, investigators said.

Inside Kim's car, police said they found a black CO2 airsoft pistol, six more pairs of women's underwear, as well as items the victim said the man used during the assault: a towel, a pillow and an eye mask.

Kim's bond is set at $50,000. Conditions for his release include electronic monitoring among other restrictions.

In court documents, investigators say Kim has lived in Arizona for two years, noting he is from Massachusetts and could flee as he faces felony counts.

His next court date is a status conference set for Nov. 13.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who believes they may have had an encounter with him is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

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