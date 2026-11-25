TEMPE, AZ — Police are warning that a viral social media trend known as urban exploration — or "urbex" — is dangerous after arresting more than a dozen people at an unfinished apartment building.

Tempe Police shared video from social media of that same building to warn against the trend, which usually involves trespassing in buildings that are abandoned or under construction.

Police said the security team for the building next door called it in after seeing people jump a fence and enter the high-rise. Officers arrested 13 young adults and teens, who police say went to the building in separate groups, for trespassing at the high-rise on Nov. 12.

In body camera footage, one person told police they learned about the location from a TikTok video.

Beyond the legal consequences, police warn of the many dangers inside these buildings.

"Not only is there the fall hazard just from those balconies, but also inside, there could be unfinished flooring, exposed wiring, equipment that's left out that could have sharp edges [and] be dangerous," officer Jessica Ells said. "So there's a lot of hazards that kids just aren't thinking about."

Police are asking property owners with construction sites to make sure they have proper barriers and trespassing signs set up. They also ask parents to start a conversation about the dangers and consequences of the trend.

"We don't want kids to think that we don't want them to go out and have fun, but we're just encouraging safety," Ells said. "Don't go into places that are unfinished, don't do illegal crimes—find some other form to be outside."

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