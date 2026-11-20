TEMPE, AZ — The next generation of Arizona political leaders is taking shape, and in Legislative District 12, a 25-year-old representative-elect is ready to bring his generation's voice to the Capitol.

"I think a lot of what we heard at the doors is people wanting new blood. They want fresh ideas coming down to the Capitol for a lot of the tough issues that we're facing," Democratic Representative-elect Armando Montero said.

At 25, Montero is just old enough to serve -- that's the minimum age for the Legislature. But he's not new to office.

At 19, he became the youngest-ever member elected to the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board. Six years later, he serves as the board's president.

Public education is Montero's top priority. He said having to make the decision to cut nearly 60 full-time positions from the district's budget was the driving force behind his bid to the Capitol.

"Knowing that there's only so much we can do at the local level, when so much of that is dictated by what happens here at the state level," Montero said.

Montero's counterpart in the upper chamber, Senator-elect Patty Contreras, welcomed Arizona's Gen Z newcomers.

"I can't relate necessarily to two generations younger than me, so I think this is wonderful that we're having these younger folks," Contreras said. "We're going to have a whole wide variety of age groups in our legislature this year, and I think everybody's voice counts there."

Now in his third year of law school at ASU, Montero has a message for people his age.

"Never take no for an answer," Montero said. "My first time running [for school board], I was told no, probably by most people I told I was considering running in the first place."

"Your voices do matter, and your perspective is valuable," Montero said. "That doesn't stop at just us, Gen Z'ers … I think you've got a lot of people here--especially in this new majority--that are able and willing to listen and come up with some new ideas," Montero said.

Legislative District 12 includes Montero's hometown of Ahwatukee, along with parts of Tempe, Chandler and Mesa.

Incoming lawmakers take office in January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.