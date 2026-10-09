Wildlife groups continue turtle rescues as Gilbert renovates Freestone Park lakes

GILBERT, AZ — Local wildlife groups continued searching for turtles Thursday as the Town of Gilbert moves forward with renovations to the lakes at Freestone Park.

Crystal White, who runs Crystal’s Critter Haven, said volunteers from her organization and East Valley Wildlife have removed more than 50 animals from the park, including at least eight turtles.

The rescue efforts come as water levels are lowered for construction.

Gilbert previously told ABC15 it had developed a wildlife relocation plan with its contractor before construction began. The town said the plan included relocating turtles and allowing waterfowl to move away as water levels dropped.

Following concerns raised by community members, the town began working more closely with local wildlife rescue groups.

In an update provided to ABC15, Gilbert said it met with its wildlife partners to coordinate additional rescue efforts.

On Thursday, wildlife groups and designated volunteers were permitted to access the south lake area after a safety briefing and with appropriate protective equipment.

Access to the north lake remains limited to construction personnel because work there is further along, according to the town. The contractor will continue recovering any additional turtles encountered in that area and transferring them to the rescue team for relocation.

White said the rescue effort has required extensive coordination among volunteers, the town and its contractor.

“I think it’s a learning experience for everybody,” White said. “That’s what we need more of and having a clear plan to start with, that would be ideal for me.”

In a previous interview with ABC15, Gilbert Parks and Recreation Director Michael Elliott said the town had worked with its contractor to develop a wildlife relocation plan and acknowledged opportunities to improve the process.

Elliott said community feedback and collaboration with wildlife experts could help strengthen planning for future lake renovation projects.

White said she hopes the experience at Freestone Park leads to clearer wildlife rescue procedures before future construction projects begin.

The groups continue working to locate and relocate turtles as construction progresses.

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