Gilbert businesses open as building repairs continue

GILBERT, AZ — Businesses at a Gilbert commercial building remain open as the property owner continues working to address structural concerns identified by the Town of Gilbert.

The Town said businesses were evacuated from the building in June after structural concerns were found. Emergency shoring was installed, and businesses were later allowed to return.

On Sept. 24, the building’s shoring system received a 120-day recertification, according to the Town.

The Town told ABC15 the property owner is still working to address concerns identified in its notice and remains responsible for completing the required repairs.

Tom Rochanakit, owner of Cafe de Bangkok, said customers have continued asking him questions about the building since the restaurant reopened.

“I still keep hearing the customers talking about the safety concerns,” Rochanakit said.

Rochanakit said he is still looking for more information about the long-term plan for the property.

“I try to keep update with the landlord, but no one communicates the full story what’s going on and what is the plan,” Rochanakit said.

Cafe de Bangkok remains open.

ABC15 called and emailed the property owner seeking comment and an update on the repairs. ABC15 had not received a response as of publication.