Investigation continues two months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ — Wednesday marks two months since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson.

During the early morning hours of February 1, 2026, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie was reportedly abducted from her home while she slept.

Pima County Sheriff's Department

In the days following her abduction, multiple media outlets, including Scripps News Tucson, received a note containing a ransom demand for Guthrie's return.

One person was arrested for allegedly making an impostor ransom demand as well.

Very few clues came to light early in the investigation, but what seemed like a huge break in the case came on February 9, when the FBI released new surveillance video and photos from a doorbell camera at her home. The images showed a man wearing a mask trying to enter the home. He eventually grabbed what appeared to be some plants to cover the camera.

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for Nancy Guthrie

The Pima County Sheriff's Office detained two people in connection with the investigation, one in Rio Rico and the other a few miles from Guthrie's home.

The first man was detained on February 9 in Rio Rico. ABC15 spoke exclusively with the man, Carlos Palazuelos, shortly after he was released from custody, and he continued to call on the Pima County Sheriff's Office to clear his name after he said people would take pictures of him and follow him after that night.

EXCLUSIVE: Man detained by police in Nancy Guthrie search speaks to ABC15

Just a few nights later, on February 14, a second person was questioned in connection with Guthrie's disappearance. This person was also cleared.

Since then, tips in Guthrie's case started to slow.

To produce new leads, the Guthrie family announced a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy.

Investigators returned to Nancy's home just one day after the large reward was announced.

Savannah Guthrie announces new $1M reward for recovery of mom Nancy Guthrie

But, to this day, Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

For full coverage of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, click here.