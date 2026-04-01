Former FBI agent says the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is far from cooling off

TUCSON, AZ — The media frenzy and constant daily updates on the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have waned, but former FBI Special Agent Brad Garrett said that does not mean the case is cooling off.

"Actually, nothing changes as far as the agents and detectives that are working on the case... You go back and review the leads that you've had because one of the problems is, did you miss something in one of the previous leads?" Garrett said.

RELATED: Investigation continues two months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Garrett told ABC15's Craig McKee, in the early part of the investigation, that the level of manpower and media attention can challenge an investigation.

"Once the case dies down, it really lets you sort of have the time to be analytical, instead of the constant pressure of, you know, agents in charge, chiefs, sheriffs, you know, wanting to feed the media on a regular basis," Garrett said.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case is the mystery person captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

"He basically flunks every Crime 101 in this case, from the beginning to the end, how long he stood at the front door, got himself on camera, spends over 40 minutes in the house. All those things tell you that this is not a guy that does this every day," Garrett said.

When asked what role it plays if the person responsible boasts about getting away with the crime, Garrett noted how information often surfaces.

"Well, it's not uncommon to come up with fragments of information about somebody, either through a relative, a friend, somebody that did like them and now doesn't like them, or has figured out this guy might be connected to this case," Garrett said.

Making that connection is the biggest challenge moving forward. Tips that have come in are being reviewed, and new tips are being investigated in the hopes of bringing closure for the Guthrie family.

"This case is like so many others - that one phone call, one email, one whatever could put you at this guy's front door, but it appears they're not there yet," Garrett said.

Savannah Guthrie has pleaded for the public's assistance.

"Help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, courageous, and noble life she has lived," Savannah Guthrie said.

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