73-year-old Prescott man died after losing control of motorcycle Friday night

PRESCOTT, AZ — A 73-year-old Prescott man died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on East Gurley Street, according to the Prescott Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. near Montezuma Street and Sheldon Street for a crash.

Investigators determined the man was riding a motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a curb. He then lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Crews from the Prescott Fire Department and EMS provided emergency aid before the man was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center's west campus, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Investigators also believe impairment may have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle before the crash is asked to contact the Prescott Police Department.