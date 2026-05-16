Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 50th Avenue and McDowell Road Saturday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash near 50th Avenue and McDowell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area just before 3 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian crossing mid-block.

When crews arrived, Phoenix Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver involved did not stay at the scene and has not been located.

The area is restricted as detectives continue their investigation.