Rebirth along the Grand Canyon's North Rim as park reopens after mega fire

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Ten months after two devastating wildfires ripped through the Grand Canyon’s North Rim and beyond, a resilient, vibrant surrounding community welcomed the park’s reopening on Friday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Dragon Bravo Fire and White Sage Fires collectively burned roughly 205,500 acres, at and north of the Rim. The Dragon Bravo Fire burned a total of 114 buildings and outbuildings, including the historic North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge, the National Park Service said.

“It’s hard to watch. We obviously love the landscape, we love the animals and the people here,” local guide and hunter Russell Jacoby said. "It’s hard for me. It makes me very emotional to think about the devastation.”

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Friday, the park reopened all paved roads, the entire North Kaibab Trail and Backcountry Cottonwood Campground. The park does not have water accessible as repair work continues.

Rangers, hikers, long-term locals, businesses, hunters and conservationists all make up the tight-knit North Rim community.

"With the park opening there will be more people coming in. That’s great to have more visitors and people coming up to enjoy what’s up there,” local guide and hunter Laura Jacoby said. “We know that they’re working hard and have plans to help prevent what happened going forward.”

Melinda Rich Marshall's family has owned the Jacob Lake Inn for more than 100 years.

“It’s pretty incredible to have that many generations,” Rich Marshall said.

People poured through the lodge Friday to get fresh-baked cookies and a last stop at a hot meal and water before driving down to the North Rim.

"It’s amazing to see things are growing up out of the ashes already,” Rich Marshall said. “The North Rim is amazing. There is no other place in the world that’s like it.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the North Rim’s wildlife has returned to the land, including the hundreds of bison that roam along the rim and in the valley below at the House Rock Wildlife Area.

“Make sure you’re really grateful for all the wildlife that we have and when you visit, take it all in because it really is amazing that they’re able to withstand these kinds of disasters and come out as well as they have,” AZ Game and Fish spokesperson Stevie Kelso said.

The department did not do its annual aerial bison count last year due to the fire. They plan to complete the count again in April.