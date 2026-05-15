Gilbert orthodontist is helping dozens of Valley kids get braces through a national nonprofit

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert orthodontist is working to provide free braces to dozens of Valley children who otherwise could not afford them.

Dr. Nate Larson opened his Gilbert practice less than a year ago. One of his first patients came through the nonprofit Smiles Change Lives, an organization that connects children from low-income families with orthodontists willing to donate treatment.

"Nothing is better than having a kid come in, and they smile with their hand over their mouth," Larson said.

When Larson learned dozens of Phoenix children were on a waiting list for care, he said he was caught off guard.

"They were like, 'We have a massive list in Phoenix.' And I was like, 'What?'" Larson said.

He said he quickly made a promise.

"I'll take them all. I'll do every one of your patients on that list," Larson said.

Braces can cost families thousands, but Larson said the impact of treatment goes far beyond cosmetic.

"It's like they go through a transformation. They all of a sudden have more confidence. They start smiling more," Larson said.

Melanie Johnston, of Smiles Change Lives, said the nonprofit's mission is straightforward.

"We help families that cannot afford braces for their kids, and then we match them with orthodontists willing to donate care," Johnston said.

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Since 1997, the nonprofit says it has helped more than 20,000 children nationwide. Johnston said Larson's commitment has already made a measurable difference locally.

"He's made a big difference in that area," Johnston said.

Smiles Change Lives says Larson has already cut the Valley waiting list nearly in half, with dozens of families still waiting.

For Larson, giving back is central to why he opened his own practice.

"It's not a matter of how much can I build and how much can I get, but it's really how much can I give?" Larson said.

Smiles Change Lives is also looking for more orthodontists across Arizona willing to donate their services.

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