WATCH: Queen Creek boy with autism writes, illustrates and markets own book

A Queen Creek 12-year-old named Jeremy Gills is proving imagination can become something much bigger than a hobby.

Writing under the name “J. Gills,” the young author has just released his very first graphic novel, Mighty Max. It's a project he not only wrote himself entirely, but also fully illustrated and helped market with his own custom merchandise designs.

He’s spent countless hours building the world and characters from the ground up, even teasing a second installment at the end of book one. But what makes the story especially uplifting is the example he’s setting for other kids.

Jeremy is autistic, and his family says this journey has become a powerful reminder of what can happen when creativity, passion, and encouragement are given room to grow.

Now, the community that’s watched his dream take shape, including families at Aqua Tots Swim School in Gilbert, is coming together to celebrate him with a special book signing next week.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom meets the young creator behind Mighty Max, takes us inside his creative process, and shows how one child’s imagination is already inspiring others to believe in their own abilities.