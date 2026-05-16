Arizona Ranks 8th Among Fastest-Growing States, U.S. Census Bureau Data Shows

PHOENIX — Arizona continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the country, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The latest numbers show Arizona added more than 67,000 residents between July 2024 and July 2025, representing a population growth rate of 0.9%.

That growth places Arizona eighth nationwide among the fastest-growing states by percentage increase.

Fastest-Growing States by Percentage

South Carolina — 1.5%

Idaho — 1.4%

North Carolina — 1.3%

Arizona — 0.9%

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Growth Across the Phoenix Metro

Population gains are especially noticeable in parts of the Phoenix metro area. Queen Creek saw one of the largest jumps, with its population increasing by 8.2%.

Experts say continued population growth is adding pressure to Arizona’s housing market.

Arizona State University real estate professor Mark Stapp says the state has added significant housing since 2020, but construction activity has recently slowed.

“If we continue to have employment growth and population growth, and we’ve slowed down new construction, those units will absorb, and we’ll be back to the place we were several years ago, where we’re now on a trajectory to have a shortage of units.”

Stapp says Arizona is currently adding less than half of the housing units needed to keep pace with population growth.

The latest census estimates highlight the continued demand for housing, infrastructure, and services as Arizona’s population expands.