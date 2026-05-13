USDA providing low-interest loans to Arizona farmers impacted by fall flooding 

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Help is on the way for farmers across Gila County, more than six months after devastating flooding swept through in September and once again in October.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently spoke to Paul Brierley, the Director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture, about these emergency, low-interest loans from the USDA.

Brierley says now through September 8, farmers who had damage from the storms can apply for loans.

Brierley adds farmers he's spoken to have had a variety of issues - from losing livestock, feed, fencing, barns, and more.

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Briereley says the goal of the loans is to keep farmers afloat, get them back on their feet, and make sure they can stay open for years to come.

"It's designed to get farmers back on their feet and back to where you were and let you keep going," explains Brierley. "Some say that farmers invest millions each year in order to make thousands; they put a lot on the line and hope for a positive outcome each year."

Brierley adds that typically, farmers may only get paid once per year at the end of the growing season, different from other occupations that may get a paycheck every two weeks.

According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, farmers beyond Gila County may actually qualify for the loans if they can prove they have received damage. Brierley says farmers in bordering counties like Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Pinal, Graham, and Navajo can also apply.

To learn more information about these loans and to apply, click here.