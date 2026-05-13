Tough, hungry, resilient: How Arizona became the proving ground for the next UFC champions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona has gained an international reputation as a factory for UFC talent, and one Scottsdale fighter is using the Valley's training culture to chase the sport's biggest stage — while also navigating the increasingly political world of combat sports.

Eitan Kagan, an American-Israeli MMA fighter, was born in the United States but spent most of his life in Israel. A few years ago, he returned stateside, a move he says was necessary to reach the highest level of the sport.

"I always wanted to be the best in the world at something. So if I could do that, I've had a dream to be in the UFC. So if I could do that, I'm going to shoot my shot," Kagan said.

Training in Arizona has put Kagan alongside elite competition every day.

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"Being here, being surrounded by fighters, by UFC guys, by Bellator champions, whatever it is, brings you closer. Iron sharpener sharpens iron," Kagan said.

That environment is no accident. Joel Lopez, owner of RUF MMA, has built his Arizona-based promotion into a proving ground for fighters chasing a Las Vegas main event.

"We want to create true champions on and off the cage," Lopez said.

Lopez says the road to a Vegas main event runs directly through the Valley.

"We're like the provinces in The Gladiator movie... It's close enough for the Vegas fighters to come here," Lopez said.

But Lopez says Arizona's dominance in the sport goes beyond its proximity to Las Vegas or the talent pipeline flowing from Arizona State University's wrestling program and area boxing and jiu-jitsu gyms. He says the desert heat itself forges champions.

"Fighters in the state are tough. They're hungry and very resilient," Lopez said.

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More fighters in the state also means more fights — and more time in front of crowds. That exposure introduces athletes to another dimension of the sport: politics.

Kyle Green, who studies the intersection of UFC and politics at SUNY Brockport, says combat sports have moved to the right over the past decade, in part due to President Trump's close relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. Trump is even hosting a bout on the White House lawn in June.

"It's a stage where we get to see all these tensions that exist in society play out, and they're often very magnified. And in combat sports, it's less subtle," Green said.

But Green says that doesn't mean the fighting fanbase all shares the same views.

"Gyms become places where fighters and coaches speak out on these issues. It can divide communities," Green said.

That division played out after Kagan's latest title fight. He won — and after the victory, he wrapped himself in the Israeli flag, drawing a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd.

"I think there was extra because Israel and now the whole political situation... it's not neutral," Kagan said.

Four years into his Arizona fighting career, Kagan knew what message he wanted to send.

"We need more love in this place. We're all similar. We're often the same thing. We all try to do better things like these divisions. Don't help anyone," Kagan said.

The UFC bout scheduled for the White House lawn is set for June 14 and will include Sean O'Malley, who trains at Red Hawk Academy in Peoria.

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