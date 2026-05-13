AG Mayes holds town hall over proposed APS rate hike 

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke to around 200 APS customers Tuesday night at a town hall in north Phoenix centered around the proposed APS utility rate increase.

The proposed rate would increase APS total revenue by nearly $580 million or 14% overall.

Under the new rate structure, homeowners could pay 16% more, depending on their plan.

Solar customers face a doubling of their fees and data centers could have a 45 percent jump.

The utility said the increase is needed not only to keep up with rising equipment costs, but also grid-wide upgrades, resilience against wildfires and power plant improvements.

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In March, Mayes' office filed expert testimony with the Arizona Corporation Commission, arguing that the utility could instead propose just a 3% raise and still maintain reliable service.

The next ACC public hearing for this case is at the commission’s offices in Phoenix on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from Mayes and APS customers during Tuesday night’s town hall.