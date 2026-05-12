Scottsdale schools consider $375M bond measure for security, repairs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale School Board is considering putting a bond on the November ballot to fund school improvements.

District officials are considering a bond measure of up to $375 million for campus security upgrades, new technology and repairs to aging infrastructure.

The school board is meeting Tuesday night to review details and is expected to vote on the measure.

“Campus security is probably more important now than I’ve ever experienced it,” said Dennis Roehler, the district’s director of facilities, at a recent meeting. “It seems like every other day there’s something in the news about bad happenings on campus.”

He emphasized the bond money would be spread out across the district’s more than two dozen campuses.

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“We want to make sure every school is touched,” he said.

Unlike the last school bond, this one will not fund any new construction. The district is closing two schools this year due to declining enrollment.

If voters approve the measure, it would cost the average homeowner about $13 more a month in property taxes on a home valued at $600,000.

A recent survey found six in 10 Scottsdale voters were supportive of a bond measure. Support was strongest among parents whose children attended Scottsdale schools.