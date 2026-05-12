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Military drone maker relocates HQ from California to Scottsdale

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A high-speed modular autonomous drone system maker validated by the U.S. military has established its new home in Arizona.

Knightwerx, which specializes in the development of both unmanned aerial systems and sensor technology for the defense industry, has relocated its headquarters from Camarillo, California, to the Valley, where it plans to hire additional workers and scale its manufacturing operations.

The company was drawn to Arizona because of the state's rising position as a key defense technology hub, especially for innovative startups, said Daniel Baumgartner, founder and CEO of Knightwerx.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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