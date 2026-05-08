Neighbors battle Westin Kierland Resort’s plan to rezone a golf course for homes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A fight is building along the Phoenix-Scottsdale border over plans to rezone a golf course into housing.

The owner of the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa has filed a rezoning application to allow homes, townhouses, condos or apartments on one of the resort’s three golf courses. The project is called the Copper Residences Planned Unit Development.

Under the rezoning application , the 9-hole Mesquite Golf Course, located north and south of Greenway Parkway between 66th Street and the resort’s entrance, would be rezoned for housing. The Acacia and Ironwood courses would remain golf courses.

Neighbors are fighting the change.

Mark LaPalm has lived in Kierland for two decades. He says life there revolves around the golf courses.

“One of the reasons that drew me to this area is that I loved the open space,” he said.

Neighbors said they bought into the master planned communities surrounding the resort with the understanding the golf courses would always be there.

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“What good is a master plan if anyone can come and just trash it 30 years later?” LaPalm said.

They are gearing up to fight the proposed rezoning. They have T-shirts and a website. They are gathering petition signatures and have placed banners and signs throughout the Kierland area.

Host Hotel & Resorts, the property owner, declined an interview request from ABC15. In a statement, they said they have revised their proposal after feedback from the community. They declined to provide a copy of the revised plan to ABC15.

“If approved, the plan would result in a limited, high‑quality, residential development with a focus on water conservation, trails, open space, and compatibility with the surrounding community, while retaining 18 holes of resort golf,” the statement said.

The statement goes onto say:

“We believe this is a thoughtful and sustainable approach for the site that reflects current conditions while respecting the character of the Kierland community. We will continue to engage with our community partners as the rezoning process moves forward.”

Neighbors, like LaPalm, said they are determined to stop the rezoning.

Here’s where the rezoning application stands:

The proposal still needs a hearing before the Paradise Valley Village Planning Committee. A hearing date has not been scheduled. After the village planning committee recommendation, the case would go to the Phoenix Planning Commission for a recommendation.

The Phoenix City Council would make the final decision. That decision is not expected for months.

“We will be there every step of the way,” LaPalm said.