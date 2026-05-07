Scottsdale fertility bank offers free egg freezing through new donation program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Freezing eggs can cost between $10,000 and $20,000, but a Scottsdale fertility bank is now offering a way to do it for free.

The World Egg and Sperm Bank launched a program this year called "Give and Receive," which allows women to donate eggs and freeze their own at no cost.

"The first batch of eggs would go to the bank for intended recipients," said Diana Thomas, CEO and founder of The World Egg and Sperm Bank. "Then the other half, the second batch, goes all to the egg donor so she can save her own fertility for the future."

Thomas said the work is personal for her.

"I went through 15 years of infertility," Thomas said. "So I ended up not having my first child till I was 40, and I ended up having to find my own egg donor, because there was no industry really at the time. So I saw the need."

Caderina Carrizosa, Chief Strategy Officer at The World Egg and Sperm Bank, froze her eggs in her 20s through the program. The 36-year-old said the cost would have been a barrier without it.

"When I was in my mid-20s, I wasn't ready to have a child yet. I was really big on pushing and moving forward in my career, traveling, just learning about myself," Carrizosa said.

"There's no way at 23 I could have afforded $15,000 to do it," Carrizosa said. "So when the opportunity arose, of donating my eggs and preserving some for myself, I jumped on it as soon as I possibly could."

Now, Carrizosa said having frozen eggs stored gives her peace of mind.

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"I'm at the age now where I know my fertility is decreasing, and I have eggs stored frozen, ready for me, so I don't have to necessarily think through the statistics," Carrizosa said.

The "Give and Receive" program is not the only option available to women looking to manage fertility costs. This year, Costco announced discounted fertility services, including IVF and up to 80% off medications. Members can access those services through the Costco pharmacy or the retailer's new health care partner, Sesame.

One infertility specialist encourages patients to explore every avenue.

"Demand keeps growing yearly," said Dr. Stephanie Marshall Thompson.

"You should not forget to check your employer. A lot of employers are offering really great benefits for both egg freezing and IVF," Thompson said.

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