Apple's MacBook Neo offers students a budget-friendly laptop option, experts encourage shopping around

PHOENIX — A new Apple laptop aimed at students and budget users is shaking up the market — and it sells for about half the price of a traditional MacBook.

Apple's MacBook Neo, a 13-inch laptop, starts at $599 and drops to $499 for students. It features an A18 Pro chip — similar to the one found in the iPhone 16 Pro — and is designed for education and everyday use.

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors said the new model is changing the conversation around laptop shopping.

"One of the first questions you have to answer is, am I going to buy a Windows machine, or am I going to buy a Mac? And usually the Mac question was answered right away by people that didn't want to spend $1,000," Colburn said. "You didn't have an option from Apple. Until now. And it's disrupting the industry.”

The chip powering the MacBook Neo is a departure from traditional computer processors.

"They're using an iPhone processor instead of a traditional computer processor. And if you think about how powerful your iPhone is, it does things pretty quick and powerful," Colburn said.

Colburn cautioned that shoppers should be aware of the device's limitations in memory and hard drive capacity.

"It's not for hardcore users, it's not for gamers, it's not for somebody that wants to edit video. It's for just general web usage at that price. It's a very, very viable alternative that didn't exist before this model came out," Colburn said.

Still, he said the MacBook Neo opens a door that was previously closed for budget-conscious buyers.

"The big thing here is that there's an entry-level Mac now that never existed," Colburn said.

For students at Arizona State University, the cost of a laptop is a real concern. Daniel Lostaunau, a junior, said keeping up with technology comes at a price.

"It is getting expensive lately. Just everything needs the newest thing, so it's gonna cost you," Lostaunau said.

Sophomore Aiden Gutierrez said his laptop is central to his academic life.

"I don't know how many hours I have on it, but like, this is pretty important," Gutierrez said.

Beyond the MacBook Neo, experts say smart shopping strategies can help students stretch their budgets further.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

"Comparison shopping is absolutely key," Kristin McGrath, an editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, said. "Look at specific brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and then compare them across each other, so that you're making sure you're getting the best price. They're all competing for your business, and you can really use that to your advantage.”

McGrath also pointed to two upcoming windows for laptop deals.

"First Prime Day in the summer — that is a very tech-heavy sales event. And it's not just Amazon, but Best Buy, Walmart, and Target all get in on the action too. And second, back-to-school sales, which tend to start late June, early July," McGrath said.

For Gutierrez, any savings make a difference.

"As a student, pretty much broke all the time,” Gutierrez said. “So any like dollar that you could save is definitely, you know, definitely welcome for sure.”

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