6 people hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Six people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle crash late Saturday night on Loop 101 in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded just after 11 p.m. to the crash on northbound State Route 101 near Chaparral Road.

Investigators say the driver of a black Audi was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes shortly before the crash. The Audi and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Six people were taken to the hospital. One person suffered serious injuries.

Northbound Loop 101 near Chaparral Road was closed for the investigation and has since reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.