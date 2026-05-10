19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Tolleson crash early Sunday morning

TOLLESON, AZ — A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Tolleson, according to police.

Tolleson police say officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 1 a.m. for a motorcycle crash.

Investigators say the rider crashed into a curb, resulting in fatal injuries. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Tolleson police, the motorcyclist and other vehicles had gathered in an empty parking lot and were reportedly speeding and performing stunts before the crash.

The scene has since been cleared, and the investigation remains ongoing.