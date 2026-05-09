Drowning happens in seconds, Arizona safety experts warn as triple-digit temperatures arrive this week 

GILBERT, AZ — As temperatures climb across Arizona, safety experts and parents say so does the risk around water.

"You brought them here for a reason, and you want them to keep safe at all times, and it's the most precious things you have. Why, why would you not pay attention to them?" Ernesto Agüero said.

Agüero's warning comes as families across the Valley head to pools and splash pads to beat the heat.

Experts say drowning can happen silently and within seconds.

"Drowning is silent. A lot of times it goes unnoticed, but it just takes seconds," Jay Arthur, president of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, said.

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona says while child drowning deaths are down compared to recent years, the danger is far from over as summer begins. It comes as the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona (DPCA) hosted its annual “Tapping Into Water Safety” event.

"You have to watch the kids with your eyes. Eye-to-eye contact is critical. You can't be on your phone. You can't be talking to your friend," Arthur said.

Advocates say one of the biggest misconceptions is thinking you'll hear someone struggling in the water. Instead, they say prevention starts before a child even gets near the pool.

"Always appoint a water watcher when you have a group of people around water, and that would be an adult that's responsible for watching the water and they're not on their phone," Tanya Hughes, SRP Community Activation Strategist, said.

Families say the reminders are especially important heading into another Arizona summer.

"You want them to be safe. You want them to know how to behave when they're in the water," Agüero said.

Experts say designated water watchers, pool barriers and swim lessons can make the difference. They also warn that distractions like phones or conversations can quickly become dangerous.

"Seconds matter; it is really important because a child can drown in just a matter of seconds," Arthur said.

With more families potentially spending time in the water this weekend, advocates say now is the time to prepare.

"We're telling you, we're trying to stop this from happening," Arthur said.