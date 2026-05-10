Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber alert canceled for five-day-old newborn last seen in Phoenix

He was last seen in a blue swaddle blanket with his parents, Tyler Olson and Asia Wilson
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Tyler-Olson-Asia-Wilson.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety has canceled an amber alert that was issued Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. for a five-day-old boy last seen in Phoenix.

Details surrounding the current location or condition of the newborn were not immediately available.

Officials say the newborn is a white male, weighs five pounds, and is 18 inches.

He was last seen in a blue swaddle blanket with his parents, Tyler Olson and Asia Wilson.

Tyler-Olson-Asia-Wilson.png

They were last seen driving a 2003 black Jeep Liberty with an Oregon license plate of 041HYB.

Ollie-Olson-Vehicle.png

If anyone has any information, please call 9-1-1.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen