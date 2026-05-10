Amber alert canceled for five-day-old newborn last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety has canceled an amber alert that was issued Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. for a five-day-old boy last seen in Phoenix.

Details surrounding the current location or condition of the newborn were not immediately available.

Officials say the newborn is a white male, weighs five pounds, and is 18 inches.

He was last seen in a blue swaddle blanket with his parents, Tyler Olson and Asia Wilson.

PHOENIX PD

They were last seen driving a 2003 black Jeep Liberty with an Oregon license plate of 041HYB.

PHOENIX PD

If anyone has any information, please call 9-1-1.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information.