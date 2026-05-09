Teen drowns while attempting to swim across cove at Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, AZ — An 18-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon at Canyon Lake, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO Lake Patrol deputies responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on May 8 after witnesses reported a possible drowning.

Investigators say Jaysyn Robles was attempting to swim across the cove when he began having trouble staying above water. People nearby tried to help, but rescue attempts were unsuccessful before Robles went underwater and did not resurface.

A DPS ranger also responded to assist with the search. The MCSO ROV Unit and Dive Team later recovered Robles’ body from the water.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of foul play.