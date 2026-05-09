7-year-old in stable condition after car hits go-kart in Tempe crosswalk

TEMPE, AZ — A 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a crash involving a car and a go-kart near Rural Road and Broadway Road in Tempe.

According to the Tempe Police Department, the child was riding the go-kart in a crosswalk when a car making a right-hand turn collided with it. Officials said a parent was with the child at the time of the crash.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is in stable condition.

No other injuries were immediately reported.