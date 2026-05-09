Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

7-year-old in stable condition after car hits go-kart in Tempe crosswalk

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Alameda Dr and College Ave Car
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — A 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a crash involving a car and a go-kart near Rural Road and Broadway Road in Tempe.

According to the Tempe Police Department, the child was riding the go-kart in a crosswalk when a car making a right-hand turn collided with it. Officials said a parent was with the child at the time of the crash.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is in stable condition.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen