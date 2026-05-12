Arizona’s tallest water slide 'Riptide' opens at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa

MESA — Thrill seekers in the Valley have a new way to cool off this summer!

Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa has officially opened Riptide, a nearly 10-story-tall attraction billed as Arizona’s tallest waterslide.

Zack Perry

Riptide features a 65-foot drop, sharp twists and turns, and a high-speed launch up a nearly vertical wall at the end of the ride. Riders can reach speeds close to 45 miles per hour while riding in groups of two to four people.

The massive yellow-and-red slide towers over the park near the US-60 and has been visible to drivers for months while construction was underway.

Golfland Sunsplash officials say the attraction was originally planned to open in 2025 but faced delays before finally debuting to the public in April 2026.

Zack Perry

In addition to Riptide, Golfland Sunsplash recently completed $1 million in upgrades ahead of the summer season.

The Mesa waterpark also features attractions including a wave pool, lazy river, mini golf, laser tag and several other water slides.

Riptide is officially celebrating its ribbon cutting on Friday, May 22.

The water slide is expected to become a major attraction for thrill seekers looking to cool off during Arizona’s triple-digit temperatures.

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